Ending the ski season with a splash

Storrs Hill in Lebanon New Hampshire celebrated the end of the ski season with a good 'ole fashion pond skimming party.

Dozens of skiers and riders took turns speeding down the hill and across the man-made pond. The small ski area, which also features a 50 meter ski jump, is run by the Lebanon Outing Club. Every year on the last day of the season, the outing club puts on the pond skimming event as a fun way to wrap things up for the year.

“It is right in the backyard of everybody here in Lebanon. So, if we could keep it going, and keep it running, it keeps the kids, in my eyes, off the streets, out here learning something new, getting them out, getting them active, getting them moving,” said Cory Grant of the Lebanon Outing Club.

“You got to lean back a little bit, but not too far. You don't want to dive in. But if you lean too far forward, straight down and it's cold,” said pond skimmer Mitch Cobb.

The party also included music and food. The Lebanon Outing club has around 60 members- and an 11-member board.