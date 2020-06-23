Energy companies asking you to 'Defeat the Peak' during the heat wave

It's the sixth day in a row we could see temperatures in the 90s and we could be setting a record for June!

As we prepare to sweat it out again in the heat Tuesday, some energy companies asking customers to help 'Defeat the Peak.'

Crews with the Burlington Electric Department are asking people to limit the amount of power being used from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

That includes waiting until after 9 p.m. to use a washing machine, dryer, dishwasher and other appliances, also turning off lights.

While crews say turning off the air conditioner will help, there are minimum ventilation requirements and airflow patterns related to COVID-19.

