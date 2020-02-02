Energy policies promote health

The Vermont Health Department says transportation and energy policies designed to fight climate change can also save lives.

An analysis of the transportation goals in the state’s Comprehensive Energy Plan call for walking, biking and bus use to double by 2030.

The analysis says that could help prevent 2,000 early deaths and save $1.1 billion in health care costs and lost productivity.

The study found that Vermonters spend nearly 500 minutes traveling on various forms of transportation each week, but that only about 50 of those minutes are spent walking or biking.