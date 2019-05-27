Enfield continues Memorial Day tradition

Students in the high school band helped mark Memorial Day in Enfield, New Hampshire.

The community's Memorial Day tribute began at the police station and made several stops along the parade route, including the nearby veterans memorial park. They tossed a wreath into the river, which officials say is a naval tradition.

Several veterans also marched in the Memorial Day parade. Here's what they told us.

"It's important that we carry on awareness to people of what happened in several wars. I'm Vietnam but there were others here that were earlier and some recent that were in the war, so some of us are able to make it here today," said Jim Martel, a Vietnam veteran.

Earl Brady/Air Force veteran: My parents were in the second World War and this is one way of honoring them.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Why is it important?

Earl Brady/Air Force veteran: Well, because we keep this country free.

Military artifacts collected by historians in town were on display at Enfield Community Building after the parade was over.