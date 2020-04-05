Enforcing Vermont's 'Stay Home' order, fines up to $1000

In an effort to "flatten the curve" of coronavirus cases in Vermont, Attorney General T.J. Donovan is giving police across the state guidelines on how to enforce the 'Stay Home/Stay Safe' order.

Donovan's directive tells law enforcement who encounter non-compliant businesses or individuals to provide education and request voluntary

compliance. If noncompliance continues, law enforcement will report those issues and the Attorney General's Office will work with law enforcement to develop an appropriate response.

The directive also clarifies the available penalties: A civil violation of up to $1,000 per violation per day and criminal violation of up to $500 fine and/or up to 6 months imprisonment.

“I want to thank law enforcement for the incredible work they are doing to help keep us safe,” said Attorney General Donovan. “We’ve all got to do our part to protect each other, and I know Vermonters are going to do the right thing.”