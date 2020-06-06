Enosburg Falls store helps to fill void left by state dairy festival

An Enosburg Falls farm store is helping to fill a void after the annual state dairy festival was cancelled.

The crew at Bates Farm, Home and Garden hosted a Drive Thru Dairy giveaway on Saturday, at the American Legion Post 43, to support farmers and help the community.

A number of businesses including Hood, Franklin Foods, Cabot and Ben & Jerry's donated items.

500 gallons of milk, more than 2,400 blocks of cheese, 2,000 pints of Ben & Jerry's and hundreds of mini packs of cream cheese were all given away.

They also took donations from the community, raising $4,000 each for the Enosburg Falls Lions Club and The Enosburg Food Shelf.

