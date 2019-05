Boston Post Road in Enosburgh is back open after being shut down because of an overturned tractor-trailer.

The roadway had to be closed down for over three hours Thursday. The Franklin County Sheriff says that's because the tractor-trailer's back tires went off the road into the mud. Because of the heavy rain and full load, it overturned.

The driver had to be transported to the hospital, but the sheriff says the injury didn't look too serious.