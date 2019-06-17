Enrollment opens for dairy farm insurance program

Vermont dairy farmers can now sign up for an improved insurance program to help them when the gap between milk prices and feed prices reach a certain level.

The new insurance program was created as part of the 2018 farm bill. Vermont officials had expressed concern last winter that the federal government's 35-day shutdown would delay implementation, but U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in February committed to opening the sign up period by June 17.

In a statement last week, he said he was proud that Farm Service Agency staff worked hard to meet that challenge.

Vermont Public Radio reports that the insurance program comes after a four-year period of low milk prices, though the latest USDA dairy report shows milk prices rising over the first half of 2019.

