Environmental commission to review Vermont housing project

A multi-million dollar Vermont housing project that aims to break ground before the end of year is now in the hands of a district's environmental commission.

The Times Argus reports the $2.5 million project, titled "Spruce Place," plans to include 98 units of senior housing right next door to the Berlin Mall. The project has now applied for an amendment to the mall's Act 250 process.

Act 250 is Vermont's land use and development law that provides a public process for reviewing and managing projects and major developments in the state.

The developer, Brad Dousevicz of Dousevicz Inc., says navigating the Act 250 is a key step in a process that began last year when they pitched the plan for the project.

