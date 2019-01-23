Environmental conservation kicks off state budget hearings

A top Cuomo administration official says New York state's environment is being threatened by Donald Trump's policies.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos testified during a state budget hearing Wednesday in Albany that the Republican president's roll backs of environmental rules are an "unprecedented assault on the environment."

Seggos was the opening witness for the first of 13 public hearings scheduled by the Assembly and Senate on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's state budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

The third-term Democrat last week released a $175 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that begins April 1.

Among Cuomo's environmental conservation proposals: banning plastic bags given to store customers and expanding the state's bottle bill to include sports drinks and other containers currently not required to have a 5-cent deposit.

