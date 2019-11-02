Environmental officials says overflow in water treatment plants

Water has gone down in many areas around Burlington but a lot of residents are still knee-deep.

The heavy rains caused overflows of untreated stormwater into many Vermont rivers and lakes.

State environmental officials say there were at least 23 combined storm overflows at treatment plants.

They have not said the total number of gallons yet, but with more than three inches of rain in one night, they call this a "significant event."

The overflows occur by design to prevent stormwater from flooding sewage plants or backing up into homes.