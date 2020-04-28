Protecting essential trash haulers during the pandemic

When you're putting trash out by the curb, Vermont state leaders say there's a right way and a wrong way.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking Vermonters to take 10 key steps to protect essential trash and recycling workers.

That includes maintaining social distancing, tying up the trash bag, wiping down the handles of trash and recycling bins, putting out your bins the night before pickup, knowing what to recycle in your bin and what to take to a drop-off location and putting PPE in the trash, not recycling.

Also, when heading to a solid waste facility, wear a mask and make sure you know what you can recycle and what you can't at that location.