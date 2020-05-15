Wildlife officials urge Vermonters to secure garbage from bears

Vermont wildlife officials are urging state residents to secure their garbage and recycling from bears.

Forrest Hammond, the black bear project leader at Vermont Fish & Wildlife, says they get hundreds of calls every year about problem bears and the garbage often leads to their demise.

"A fed bear is a dead bear," Hammond said. He says bears that eat food from your yard can be struck by a car or injured or shot by someone.

Officials say people living in bear country should wait to put their trash and recycling out to the curb until the morning of pickup.

"You can help Vermont Fish and Wildlife maintain a healthy bear population by making your property unattractive to bears. This includes taking down bird feeders until December and storing garbage where bears can't get to it. We all must do our part," said Hammond.

