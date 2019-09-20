Environmentalist to kick off week long strike for climate change

Youth are marching in cities around the world on Friday, including in Vermont.

They're demanding action as part of the global climate strike.

From Australia to Montpelier, high school and college students are taking to the streets to have their voices heard on climate change.

Students are looking to walk out of school and march through their towns kicking off a week-long strike with young people demanding lawmakers take action on greenhouse gasses, rising sea levels, and extreme weather.

"There's not even an argument really any serious argument any longer that we are not in the future but right now in the midst of a climate crisis," said Geoffrey Gardner from Extinction Rebellion Upper Valley.

"Kids are actually waking up and realizing the damage that certainly our generation and the generations before us have done to the environment," said Kate Gowans.

Though it'll mostly be young people, all walks of life could be in the mix, including state employees.

Governor Phil Scott, R- Vermont, says he doesn't discourage state employees using their time off how they want.

"If they want to take the time off to do so, it would be just like any other event," Scott said.

Back in May, climate change protestors disrupted proceedings in the house which lead to several of their arrests, and Montpelier Police say they're preparing to detour traffic downtown depending on the size of the march.

Environmentalists in Montpelier hope the global climate strike helps set the stage for a renewed discussion on renewable energy this session.

Governor Scott says the state is on it's way to reducing carbon emissions by 2050.

But environmentalists say it's not enough, and that Vermont needs to take charge and lead the country by example.

"We really see some real action, not just noise around the fringes but some real action to make the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy," Gardner said.