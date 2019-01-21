Equal Eating: Should all students receive free meals at school?

Should all Vermont students receive free meals at school? New research says it could impact your child's education and well-being, and one Vermont district has implemented the program at all its schools.

Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union business manager Morgan Daybell says their board decided to expand the lunch program so all district students could eat for free. He says lunch participation is already up 10 to 30 percent in places like Bakersfield.

"It's still a bit of an experiment for us" Daybell said.

He admits there was some pushback from board members who were concerned about using local property tax dollars to fund these programs. Adding the three schools could cost up to $100,000. which sounds like a lot, but is actually only .3 percent of their district's $33 million budget.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: In your opinion, is that money well spent?

Morgan Daybell: It is. And I think the money that we're going to be getting through the program to expand it is well spent.

Most school districts would probably tell you that they would like to provide a free meal for everyone but it's just not in the budget. And that's why advocates are now pushing for data to back up claims that universal free meals are worth the money.

"There's very little research out there on the benefit of universal school lunches on school academics and school climate," said Bernice Garnett, an associate professor at The University of Vermont's College of Education & Social Services.

So Garnett launched a study in 2017 to look at just that. She surveyed more then 240 school staff around the state and is doing in-depth studies at two schools. She found universal meals contributed to:

- Greater access to food

- More local food in cafeterias

- Increased readiness to learn

- Less financial stress for students, families, and administrators

- Fewer visible income disparities among students

- Better overall social climate in schools

"It really created a culture of equity," Garnett said.

"We are committed to making universal school meals a reality in every school in Vermont," said Anore Horton with Hunger Free Vermont.

The group worked with UVM on the study and is already looking at how Vermont lawmakers could help each student get their meals at school. They have not done any estimates yet on how much it would cost state taxpayers and Horton knows any tax increase is a tough sell amid calls for budget cuts.

"It's not an easy conversation for school districts to have with their communities," Horton said.

But she says it's necessary because the finding in the study that surprised her most was the drop in bullying. Bullying, she says, stems from displaying a family's income in the school cafeteria. "They're set up to have some kids feel like they're the poor kids," Horton said.

And for those who send their kids to school with homemade lunches and who might be skeptical, Horton says there are a few reasons families might consider school meals: One, they are already helping fund lunch programs with their tax dollars. Two, the property tax increase to pay for the program would be less than the amount that family would spend to buy the meals themselves. And three, they won't have to worry about packing a lunch each day.