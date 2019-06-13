Escape from Dannemora prison seamstress denied parole

The prison worker who helped two inmates escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora in 2015 has been denied parole again.

New York corrections officials Thursday confirmed that Joyce Mitchell, after meeting with the parole board last week, was denied release and will have to spend at least another two years before she is eligible again.

Mitchell was at the center of the 2015 escape plot that made international headlines. The former prison seamstress was convicted of passing tools to Richard Matt and David Sweat, enabling their escape. The three-week manhunt ended with Matt shot dead and Sweat captured near the Canadian border.

Mitchell is serving a seven-year prison term at the Bedford Hills Prison in New York. It's her second denial by the parole board.