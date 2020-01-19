Escape room at Sugarbush

Escape rooms have become a fun way to spend an hour with friends and family. It's a game in which people find clues and solve puzzles with the goal of getting out of the room in a specific amount of time.

Sugarbush Resort is the latest place to house an escape room. It was built by Harwood Union High School students on a twenty-foot by forty-foot racquetball court at the Resort's Health and Recreation Center. Scott Fleishman checked it out and spoke with the teens behind the fun.

Scott Fleishman: I'm here with Harwood Union High School students, Noah, Ross and Owen and they are responsible for the escape room here at Sugarbush. Noah, how did this all get started?

Noah Schwartz: This all got started about three years ago when me and my friend Jonas went to an escape room in Burlington for his birthday party and we got thinking afterwards, wouldn't it be cool if there was something like this in the valley for the community.

Fleishman: What was the process like putting this together. Just doing this today, it was remarkable.

Schwartz: It was a lot of work. We had to start by building the frame and designing the layout of all the puzzles. Then we had to start making the puzzles and making it a reality and that was probably the hardest part, putting all the pieces together once we had all the individual ones.

Fleishman: We're not going to give any secrets away, but you showed me the back, there is so much that goes into this, both the construction and actually running it. Talk about that.

Ross Wade: So when we run it, because we're on a lower level, people will come down. We greet them outside and then we bring them into the first orientation room. We have a video that plays.

Owen Edgcomb: I play the role of the scientist figure in the intro film, kind of breaking everything down. We wanted to go for a lab kind of theme, where you have a very sterile environment and it's like a doctor's office that turns into something a little bit crazier.

Fleishman: What's been the biggest challenge for you operating this escape room?

Wade: My biggest challenge operating it is dealing with the flip. So, when a group comes in, they go through and we have to reset it and that can be challenging when you know there's another group coming in, in fifteen minutes and you have to reset the whole thing.

Fleishman: I've been around here, there are so many cool surprises and neat contraptions and clues and tricks, just really intricate. But you, at the same time, made it so that really anybody can come in here and figure it out.

Edgcomb: And that was kind of our goal. Having people from around the community and people you don't even know come in and kind of see the fruits of your labor, it's a cool experience.

Fleishman: Thanks guys. Good luck.

All: Thanks so much.

The Escape room is open every weekend now through February. It's $45 per group of three to six people. Proceeds go towards the Sculpture School in Waitsfield, which offers hands-on learning programs for kids in the Mad River Valley.