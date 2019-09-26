Escaped pigs that ran wild back home in their pens

It has been a month and a half since upward of 250 pigs escaped from their pens at the Sugar Mountain Farm in Orange. In the weeks that followed, pigs were spotted all over the roadway and on neighbors' properties. Now, our Adam Sullivan reports it appears all the pigs are back home.

Pigs can be seen from the roadway wandering the sprawling landscape in Orange. But they are behind their fences. Unlike recent trips to the Sugar Mountain Farm, there were no pigs in the road and according to both town and state officials, there have been no recent sightings.

The owner of the farm, Walter Jeffries, did not answer his door Thursday. But we did run into him in the past as he worked to recapture the animals that first broke free Aug. 12. Despite those efforts, pigs were still spotted throughout the area, including rummaging through neighbors' yards.

About two weeks ago, state agriculture officials called in USDA wildlife trappers to round up the rest of the loose pigs.

"We are happy that he is remaining vigilant to keep his pigs in," said Angela Eastman, the Orange town clerk.

Due to concerns the pigs could become feral, USDA officials have set up traps and cameras at the farm as well as at neighboring properties. The traps will remain in place for the time being. Officials tell us they were able to return numerous pigs to the farm.

Town officials are thankful for the help.

"I think you would see a much, much bigger problem and more people's lawns ruined and vegetation ruined and forests ruined, so I'm glad that they stepped in," Eastman said. "Because we definitely couldn't have done it as a town."

Agriculture officials continue to look for additional loose pigs. Anyone who may spot one is encouraged to call the Vermont Agriculture Agency or the USDA Wildlife Services.