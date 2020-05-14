Hand sanitizer and masks being handed out in the North Country

Essex County New York Emergency Services will be handing out hand sanitizer and cloth masks on Thursday at several locations.

From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until supplies run out, you can go to the following three location:

-Tops Market in Schroon Lake

-Devin's Deli in Jay

-Village Meat Market in Willsboro

The Essex County Sherriff's Office will also being handing out hand sanitizer and cloth masks at the Little Supermarket in Wilmington.

That's from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

They say they may do it again in the future depending on weather and staffing.