The Essex County Health Department is warning if you or someone you know was shopping at the Lake Placid Hannaford on March 11 between 11:30 a.m. and noon or 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., you could have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health department is asking you to take your temperature twice a day for 14 days.

If you develop symptoms like a fever greater than 100.4 degrees, cough and or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider.