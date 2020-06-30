Essex County Health Department warns of possible exposure in Ticonderoga

Essex County says they've identified a possible exposure in a church in Ticonderoga.

The Essex County Health Department says an asymptomatic person, who later tested positive for COVID-19, attended mass at St. Mary’s Church at 9 AM on June 21st.

St. Mary’s does limit parishioners, asks attendees to wear a mask, and be socially distant.

The health department is asking that anyone who went to the mass monitor themselves for symptoms through at least July 5th.