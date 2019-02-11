Essex County, NY, man arrested following police chase

A New York man faces a slew of charges after trying to flee from police in Plattsburgh Town Saturday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Route 22. Authorities say Ernest Dockum, 48, of Jay, was pulled over by the state police. But as troopers approached his SUV, Dockum made an abrupt U-turn and took off south on Route 22. Police say he was speeding and forcing cars off the road and that they ended the pursuit in Peru for safety reasons.

Troopers later found Dockum's abandoned car on Clintonville Road in the town of AuSable near a trailhead. He was located about three-quarters of a mile up the trail. After ignoring calls to stop, police used a K-9 to take him into custody. He was hospitalized with puncture wounds to his ear, neck, chest and backside.

Dockum faces charges of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and DWI, among others charges.