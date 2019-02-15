Essex High School student discusses winning Sanders contest essay

Senator Bernie Sanders last week announced the winners of his ninth annual State of the Union essay contest.

The contest gives Vermont high school students an opportunity to describe which issues they would prioritize if they were president. Out of 590 essays, first prize went to Firdaus Muhammad, a freshman at Essex High School who wrote about about Islamophobia. Jackson Maiocco, a senior at Bellows Falls Union High School, was the runner up.

Galen Ettlin spoke to Senator Sanders, Muhammad, and Maiocco about the contest.

Click here for a link to the winning essays and all 20 finalists.