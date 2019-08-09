Essex Junction man accused of assaulting officer

A man is in custody after police say he assaulted an officer in Essex Junction.

It happened at the McDonald's on Pearl Street on Thursday evening.

Police were sent to the location for a possible driver under the influence.

They made contact with the man in the McDonald's parking lot but he refused to answer their questions or identify himself.

Officers took him for suspect driving under the influence but when an officer was transferring the man to the processing area, police say he kicked the officer.

He was eventually identified as Anthony Bello, 50, of Essex Junction. He was held on $7,500 cash bail.