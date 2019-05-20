Essex Junction man charged with destroying athletic fields

An Essex Junction man faces multiple charges after allegedly damaging local athletic fields in his pickup over the weekend.

Police say they received multiple reports Saturday evening of a white Dodge pickup truck doing donuts on the fields at Essex High School and the Tree Farm.

They say the driver of the truck James Labombard, 29, failed to stop for an officer. Police followed the truck to Autumn Pond Way in Essex Junction, where police say Labombard got out of the truck and ignored the officer's instructions. He was eventually taken into custody after a scuffle with police.

He faces charges including unlawful trespass, unlawful mischief, attempting to elude, and grossly negligent operation and DUI-refusal.