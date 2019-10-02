Essex Junction senior treated to high-flying birthday

Many of us have a bucket list and a Essex Junction woman who turned 90 on Wednesday just checked a high-flying adventure off hers.

Marion Parks is getting ready for an adventure she's dreamed about for decades. "I'm going up in a balloon!" she said.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: How long have you wanted to do that?

Marion Parks: Since I was going down through the mountains and my children were small... I'd look up and say, 'Oh, I wish I had the money to do that,' and I said 'I'd probably be scared to death but I'd do it.'

Parks says she's not nervous. Quite the opposite according to her son, Fred. "I haven't seen her this full of life in a long time. I mean, she's a pretty spunky lady for 90-years-old. But this is really... she's tickled pink. This is pretty cool," he said.

The hot air balloon ride was a 90th birthday present from her grandson and his wife.

"Well, I'll be honest with you. If it wasn't a gift, I would never be able to afford to go up in it. So I guess I'd better make this my final shot, unless I win the Megabucks," Parks said.

She says she'll probably feel like she's won the lottery when she gets up among the clouds and quiet. "My whole body is just waiting for that feel. That feel of being up there," she said.

"Unlike your airline safety briefing, if I could just have your undivided attention," said Jeff Snyder with Above Reality Hot Air Balloons, the Essex Junction company taking Parks and a group of others up.

As the balloon inflates, she watches her dream grow closer too. The scariest part, she says, is when the basket -- with her inside -- turns upright.

And then with a cheer from spectators, they're off, soaring into the sky. We sent our GoPro up with them and weren't disappointed with what they showed us.

And as the sun went down and the light faded, it was time to come back down-to-earth, touching down in a field in Williston.

"Fantastic -- it's so unreal. And everything looks beautiful up there," Parks said. Her adventure -- proving it's better late than never.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: If you hit 100, are you going up again?

Marion Parks: Well yeah. If I'm here. But I know I'll be up there flying around if I'm not.

