Essex Junction software company expanding

An Essex Junction software company is hiring and expanding.

Vermont Systems Incorporated, or VSI, develops software that manages various recreational activities. It has 1,100 customers. The majority of them are municipalities that range in size from Essex, Vermont, to Los Angeles and Dallas. About 100 of those customers are in the military.

And business is booming, according to company officials, who held a viewing of their facility Friday.

"We go around of the country for municipalities, counties, park districts, and then around the world for the entire U.S. military. RecTrack -- which is the brand, the actual name of the application -- is comprised of 11 different modules, so things like registering for classes, reserving fields, meeting rooms, auditoriums, memberships for your pools," exalined the company's Giles Willey.

"Our residents experience easy and seamless registration thanks to Vermont Systems' RecTrack platform, so they can register quickly and get on with the business -- having fun in their community," said Essex Selectboard member Elaine

VSI has about 100 employees and is set to add another 15.