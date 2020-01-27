Essex Junction software company sold

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) An Essex Junction software company has been sold.
Vermont Systems Incorporated is being bought by Clubessential Holdings, a company that specializes in managing country, golf and other private clubs.
Vermont Systems builds recreation management software for cities and towns.
We were there last May as they told us they were hiring and expanding.
We called the company Monday morning to see what the change in ownership means for them. We had not yet heard back when this story was published.