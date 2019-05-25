Essex Memorial Day Parade draws hundreds

The Star Spangled Banner flew high in Essex Junction on Saturday as the town got a head start on observing Memorial Day. Hundreds of people lined Pearl Street to watch the annual parade and to honor the men and women who fought to defend our freedom.

“It just reminds us all of how much we have to thank for the sacrifices people before us made,” said Congressman Peter Welch. “It’s really a gathering place and a solemn reminder of how much we really have to remember the sacrifices that were made by people before us and remind us that we have the same obligation to each other and to the people who come after us.”

This year’s theme was "Honoring All Who Serve". All 80 floats thanked our military and expressed gratitude to other departments of public service.

The Essex Junction Lions Club paid tribute to everyone in the U.S. Military and all local first responders, including the Rescue Squad and the Fire Department.

“They do their part every single day. Right in our communities and we wanted to recognize that as well,” said Erin Connors of the Essex Junction Lions Club. “We all do our part to make the community a better place. While Memorial Day is typically for veterans and those who have served in the military and past, we do still want to recognize everybody who serves.”

Some of the organizations at the parade were the Democracy Brigade, the Republican Party, and the Navy Department.

