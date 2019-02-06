Essex Police investigating dog bite

Essex Police need your help finding the owner of a dog who bit a woman Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 4 p.m. near Briar Lane and Wood End Drive in Essex. The dog was leashed at the time but the owner was tripped by the leash and fell into the snowbank which is when the dog lunged at the victim and bit her in the leg.

The dog is described as large and brown and black, similar to a Bernese Mountain Dog.

The owner is described as a white male, possibly in his 70s, and wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police.