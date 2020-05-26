An Essex Police officer faces domestic violence charges.

The Vermont State Police say Matthew Walker, 27, of Swanton, was being investigated for multiple incidents of abuse over a six-year period involving a woman with whom he was in a relationship, including one specific incident of physical force in May of 2017 in Fairfax. The alleged incident took place prior to Walker getting hired by the Essex Police Department as a patrol officer.

Walker was cited into court in St. Albans Tuesday afternoon for suspicion of domestic assault. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

