Essex Police officer faces domestic violence charges

Updated: Tue 1:20 PM, May 26, 2020

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) An Essex Police officer faces domestic violence charges.

The Vermont State Police say Matthew Walker, 27, of Swanton, was being investigated for multiple incidents of abuse over a six-year period involving a woman with whom he was in a relationship, including one specific incident of physical force in May of 2017 in Fairfax. The alleged incident took place prior to Walker getting hired by the Essex Police Department as a patrol officer.

Walker was cited into court in St. Albans Tuesday afternoon for suspicion of domestic assault. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

 