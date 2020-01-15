Essex Police warn of deceptive ads online

Police in Essex are warning the public about deceptive advertising.

It comes after officers were notified about an ad that is written to make you believe that attacks on seniors are on the rise in Essex Junction and that police say you need to buy a product to keep yourself safe.

But Essex Police Chief Rick Garey says that is not true and the department did not authorize the message. He calls the ad misleading and says it takes advantage of people's concern for safety in order to sell a product.

"We would caution people that as they use phones, applications that are on phones, webpages, email or they get phone calls related to that, there's a lot of false or misleading advertisements over there. You absolutely need to do your due diligence and be very careful when you're responding or reading these ads, and if you don't know, call your local police departments," Garey said.

The chief says the department is forwarding their report to the Better Business Bureau and to the Vermont attorney general's office to investigate the ad.