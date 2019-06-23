Essex Rescue shows off new technology

Essex rescue opened its doors to the public on Saturday for a look at how things run at the station.

People got to tour the emergency vehicles and talk with first responders about what goes on behind the scenes of a rescue. They also got the learn about the services they provide and the equipment they use. Executive Director William Moran told WCAX News about some of the department’s newest pieces of technology such as the rescue task force equipment.

“This is equipment that we provide to our providers that allows them to integrate with our law enforcement partners to enter into situations where there’s an active threat,” Moran explained. “We have ballistic protection and specialized equipment to stop the bleeding and we can allow our people to enter into an environment in which there is a threat close by and we can bring those lifesaving interventions directly to the patient’s side before the scene is entirely stabilized and without having to remove the person from the scene.”

Moran says the department has seen a subtle increase in emergency calls this year. He estimates they’ll get about 2,200 requests by the end of 2019. Moran says Essex Rescue currently has 50 volunteers who respond to calls.

