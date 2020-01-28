Essex Select Board holds public hearing over proposed charter change

People in Essex are giving their take on a possible shift in their government that will be up for a vote this year.

The ‘Fair Representation Charter Change’ will be the March ballot. It seeks to expand the select board to six members: three representatives from the Town of Essex and three from the Village of Essex Junction.

There are currently five people on the board. Three of them live in the village and two are from the town. A group of petitioners says that creates an unfair advantage for people living in the village and they want another member added to the board to even it out. The select board denies any bias and held a public hearing on Monday to hear what other people have to say.

Twenty people spoke at the podium. Some people were against the proposed charter change altogether. Others said they think it’s the best way to ensure all voices in Essex are represented.

Select Board Chair Elaine Haney says they have questions about how the proposed format would work.

“We have concerns with over and under-representation. We have concerns with an even-numbered board, with the creation of districts and the formation of a new board,” she said. “We have concerns about whether the legislature will approve it and we have concerns about whether the public was fully informed when they were signing the petition, to begin with."

One of those questions is regarding how the select board would handle a tie on an even-numbered board. Some people proposed adding one at-large member to be the tie-breaker. Haney thinks that’s a great suggestion and a good deal.

“It kind of compromises and addresses what folks are looking for but also gets the at-large because there was a percentage of people in our outreach who said they wanted to see an at-large board. So we want to try to meet in the middle,” said Haney.

Haney says the language in the petition cannot be changed at this point and it will appear on the ballot as written. She says if it passes in March, it will go to the legislature for review. If they vote to pass it, they’ll send it back to the select board who will then have to decide how to implement it. Haney says the select board will continue to consult their attorney and the Secretary of State’s Office to see if and how it can be implemented.

There will be another public hearing next Monday, February 3rd at Essex High School at 7 p.m.