Essex Westford program gives out 37,000 meals to students

The Child Nutrition Program at the Essex Westford School District has been working hard to make sure area kids are fed while school is out.

They've given out more than 37,000 meals since the program began on March 19.

The meals are free for children 18 and under and are available at a handful of pick-up locations and through home delivery.

Extra meals made are given out the next day to reduce waste.

The program is currently distributing around 2,000 meals a day.

"At first, we anticipated maybe doing 500 breakfasts, 500 lunches a day and we actually doubled that. Just to reach people that do need the support, plus one thing we pushed from the beginning is it's not about the people that do need it, it's about the whole community helping out and supporting us," said Andrew Peet of the Essex Westford School District.

The Maple Street Park pickup location will be moved to the Albert D. Lawton School just down the street beginning April 27.