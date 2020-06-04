Essex charter change put on hold

A new seat for the Town of Essex Select Board is put on hold.

Earlier this year, the board added a seat to include equal representation for the town and village.

The Vermont House Committee on government operations says because of COVID-19, it's focusing on towns and cities that need help in the crisis.

The committee also has some questions about the amendment.

For instance, it says it contains no specific plan to address member transitions. In short, member terms may need to be adjusted, so they're appropriately staggered.

They want to revisit the charter change once the voters of the Town of Essex and the Village of Essex Junction approve a merger plan.