Essex cyclist critically injured in crash with car

A cyclist is in critical condition after police say he was hit by car in Essex Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Sand Hill Road and Route 117. Police say a car driven by Sarajean Shepardson, 56, of Underhill, collided with Robert Ursiny, 51, who was on a bicycle.

When officers got there, the Essex man was laying on the ground and unresponsive with an off-duty nurse providing first aid.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Call police if you haven any information.

