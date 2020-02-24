Essex man arrested for throwing 'firebombs' in Burlington

Police have arrested an Essex man for starting fires in Burlington early Monday morning.

Henry Chalmers

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in an area on Park Street. Authorities say Henry Chalmers, 51, was throwing firebombs, causing a fire in a recycling bin and one underneath an empty vehicle. He was arrested a short time later after police spotted a car matching the description of one seen near the fires.

Chalmers has 10 prior misdemeanor charges and two felony charges.

He was in court Monday morning on arson charges.