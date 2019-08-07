Essex officials make plea to pick up dog poop at park

Essex officials have issued a plea to dog owners at a popular recreation spot -- pick up after your pets.

Essex Parks and Recreation Department officials say animal waste is a big contributor to rising E. coli levels in the water at Indian Brook Park, which recently forced them to close it to swimmers.

It's back open now, but the town is reminding residents who use the space to be responsible pet owners and pick up animal waste.

Local dog owners like Janine Chiarelli say it's a no-brainer. "It's hard sometimes but you have to make the effort, if it's at all possible, to find it and pick it up. And there's always bags around and trash around, or carry it out. And it'll be a better place for everybody," she said.

"They probably don't understand that everything drains right into the reservoir, so when it rains, everything washes down," said Mark Gibson, the park's head attendant.

He says he used to pick up upwards of 500 pounds of poop a year. Now he guesses it's closer to a hundred. He thinks educating dog owners is helping, but that many still aren't getting the message.