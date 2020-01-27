Essex residents to vote on expanding select board

Essex residents will weigh in Monday night on whether they want better representation in the group that decides town issues.

The question is whether to expand the select board from five to six members. Right now, two select board members live in the town of Essex and three in the village of Essex Junction.

Some residents say the current system favors people in the village. They have gathered enough signatures for a vote on Town Meeting Day to add a sixth select board member.

The current chair denies bias on the board.

Monday public hearing will start at 7 p.m. at Essex High School.