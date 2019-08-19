Essex selectboard to consider limits on firing guns in town

Essex will be holding a public forum regarding setting rules for outdoor shooting ranges Monday.

The town selectboard also are looking to put new limits on areas in town where guns can be fired.

Officials want to designate a definition and conditions for outdoor shooting ranges. They also will look to increase the penalties for violations of the ordinance.

They will be considering final passage of new and revised provisions to a firearms ordinance. If it's passed, they will go into effect on January 1.

Monday night's meeting will take place at the high school at 7:45 p.m.