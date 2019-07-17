Essex woman faces charges for weekend crash

An Essex woman has been criminally charged for a crash over the weekend that sent a New Jersey family to the hospital.

It happened Sunday morning on Vermont Route 22A in West Haven. Police say Jenna Latterreur, 20, crossed the center line and hit the family of five. Greg and Holly Smith remain hospitalized in stable condition. Their children -- ages 9, 6 and 11 -- were treated for minor injures.

Lattereur had minor injuries. Police have now charged her with gross negligent operation and reckless endangerment. She's due in court in November.