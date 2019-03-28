Ethan Gratton murder trial goes to jury

There's no verdict yet in a Franklin County murder case.

Deliberations started Thursday at about 5 p.m. in the Ethan Gratton murder trial. A jury heard arguments from both sides for the last seven days and now will have to make a decision.

Police say in 2017, Gratton shot two men near his home in Georgia after an argument over the use of the Gratton's driveway. David Hill, 57, was killed and Mark Brito was critically injured but survived.

The prosecution says it was murder. The defense argues it was self-defense.

Our Dom Amato has been following this case and was there Thursday for closing arguments.

During the closing arguments, both sides laid out their cases one more time for the jury.

The state is relying on testimony from one of the first witnesses on the scene who says Gratton told him he went inside to get a gun after being punched by the victim, David Hill. Prosecutors say the time in between Gratton going to get the gun and the shooting was enough time for Gratton to think about what he was doing and that he formed the intent to murder.

"A shooting of a person who assaulted someone after the assault was over is not self-defense. That's revenge," Franklin County State's Attorney Jim Hughes said.

The defense claims this was self-defense and that Gratton pulled the gun out of his sweatshirt pocket. Defense attorney Kelly Green tried to discredit the state's key witness. A neurologist testified that Gratton suffered a concussion after the punch by the victim, David Hill. The expert says immediate effects of a concussion could affect Gratton's decision-making in those few moments.

The state has to prove without reasonable doubt that Gratton did not act in self-defense and that his mental state was clear. The defense says even if the jury thought it's probably true that it wasn't self-defense, they must find him not guilty.

"You have permission to send Ethan home," defense attorney Kelly Green said.

The jurors were still deliberating at 6 p.m. We're told if they are not close to a verdict by 8 or 8:30 p.m., they will likely be sent home and continue deliberations Friday.