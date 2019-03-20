Ethan Gratton trial begins

The trial is starting for a man accused of shooting two people after they tried to turn around in his driveway.

Police say 26-year-old Ethan Gratton shot two men back in January of 2016.

They say it all started when the two men tried to turn their truck around in Gratton's driveway and then a fight broke out.

Gratton allegedly went to a nearby truck to get a gun and started to shoot.

David Hill died and Mark Brito was seriously hurt.

His defense says he had the gun on him and only fired after being attacked.