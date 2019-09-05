Ethics commission 'withdraws' opinion on Scott financial relationship

Vermont's beleaguered State Ethics Commission is withdrawing an advisory opinion it issued last year taking aim at Governor Phil Scott's financial relationship with his former company.

At a meeting on Wednesday the commission approved tossing the opinion that was released last October that found the governor's deal to sell his half of Dubois Construction violated the new ethics code because he financed the deal himself and will be paid for many years for his shares.

In a statement Thursday, commission officials said that after a seven-month review they concluded that the previous policy of taking requests for advisory opinions was "flawed." The previous policy allowed anyone, within or outside state government, to request an advisory opinion.

Under a new policy approved in May, requests for advisory opinions must come from "a state officer or state employee regarding only that person's ongoing or prospective conduct. No longer will the Commission accept requests from third parties asking it to use an advisory opinion to pass ethical judgment on the conduct of others."

"...Advisory opinions should educate. A primary tenet of ethics education is knowing the difference between what one has the right to do and what is the right thing to do. As the Commission proceeds, our own education continues. In line with what we have learned, withdrawing the advisory opinion is the right thing to do," said Ethics Commission Chair Julie Hulburd.

Scott has criticized the opinion, saying there is no conflict because state contracting practices prevent him from interfering to help his former company win state bids. He was also unhappy with what he called the commission's "October surprise" before the election.