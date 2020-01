We all know deer shed their antlers but have you ever seen it happen? Now, you can.

The moment was caught on Ann Sivori's game camera in Northfield.

We slowed it down for you.

You can see the buck quickly shaking his head and then the antlers snap off and fall to the ground. The feeling of losing his antlers, the sound of them hitting the ground-- or both-- spook the animal and he runs off camera.

It's a common occurrence in nature rarely seen by the rest of us.