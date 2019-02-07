Everett Simpson in court Thursday

The man accused of kidnapping a woman from a New Hampshire mall parking lot and sexually assaulting her at a hotel, will be in court Thursday.

Everett Simpson is expected to appear in federal court in Burlington.

Police say he left a Bradford drug treatment center and went on a crime spree. After allegedly sexually assaulting the woman at a Vermont hotel, he took of to Pennsylvania. Officers say they picked him up after he crashed a stolen car.

He is facing charges in Vermont and Pennsylvania.

