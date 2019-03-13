Eversource to trim trees along 2,800 miles of electric lines

Eversource plans to trim trees along more than 2,800 miles of overhead electric lines in New Hampshire to better withstand extreme weather events.

The utility says it is investing about $32 million this year in tree trimming and hazardous tree removal.

Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Bob Allen says long-lasting effects of the drought that plagued the region over the last few years, coupled with infestations by the gypsy moth and emerald ash borer have weakened trees across the state.

The most extensive work will be completed in Nashua, where crews will complete trimming along 160 miles. Trees will also be trimmed along 98 miles in Grantham and 65 miles in Northwood.

