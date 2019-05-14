Ex-NY Congressman Weiner leaves halfway house

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner has left a New York City halfway house after completing his prison sentence for illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl.

File photo

According to the New York Post, Weiner said while leaving the Bronx facility on Tuesday that it's "good to be out" and he hopes to "live a life of integrity and service."

The once-rising star in the Democratic Party was in Congress for nearly 12 years.

He'd been living in the halfway house since February after serving prison time in Massachusetts.

He's been ordered to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors said he had a series of sexually explicit Skype and Snapchat exchanges with a North Carolina high school student and encouraged the teen to strip naked and touch herself sexually.

