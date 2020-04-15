Ex-NY Senate leader to leave prison after getting COVID-19

Federal prosecutors say former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos was likely to be released from prison after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The government notified a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday that it was told earlier in the day that Dean Skelos was in quarantine after testing positive. It said he has been symptom-free since April 8.

Prosecutors say the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said Skelos will be approved for furlough and home confinement once his proposed residence has been approved by U.S. Probation Department authorities.

Skelos has been serving a four-year and three-month prison term at the federal prison in Otisville, New York. He was convicted of extortion, wire fraud and bribery.

